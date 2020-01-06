CES 2020: Asus announce new ROG gaming peripherals

Earlier today, Asus kicked off its CES 2020 product launches by unveiling the world’s first 360Hz gaming monitor and now a new stack of gaming peripherals including a Strix mechanical keyboard, wireless mice and headset has been announced by Asus.

Asus has announced a range of new gaming peripheral launches at CES 2020. New peripherals from the Asus ROG division include a ROG Strix Scope TKL Deluxe mechanical keyboard, ROG Strix Charkram gaming mouse with built-in joystick and the ROG Strix Impact II wireless gaming mouse. Asus has also added two gaming peripherals for gamers on the go with the ROG Strix Go 2.4 wireless gaming headset and ROG Pugio II wireless mouse.

The ROG Strix Scope TKL Deluxe is a new mechanical keyboard from Asus that is optimised for FPS gaming with a tenkeyless layout to provide extra desk space for mouse movement. Asus claims the keyboard is constructed from high-quality materials and offers users an ergonomic design with a padded wrist rest for comfortable long gaming sessions. The ROG Strix Scope TKL Deluxe is available with a range of key switches including Cherry MX RGB Red, Blue, Brown, Speed Silver and supports n-key rollover with an instantaneous 1000Hz polling rate. RGB LED lighting can be customised and controlled using the ROG Aura Sync software, so users can personalise the keyboard with their own designs.

Asus has updated the ROG Strix Impact II mouse with wireless connectivity so users can cut themselves free from the cord. The mouse is built using a next-level 16,000 DPI sensor that provides 400-inch-per-second accuracy at up to 40g of acceleration. 2.4GHz radio wireless frequency offers ultra-low latency, excellent range and long battery life. However, users can still use the mouse while charging via an included USB-C cable. The Strix Impact II features two RGB lighting zones allowing for independent control of colour and effects.

The new Asus ROG Chakram is equipped with an innovative built-in joystick on its left-hand side that can be used as an accurate analogue stick ideal for flight simulators, racing games or open-world titles. Alternatively, the joystick has a digital mode to act as a four-way d-pad type controller, enabling access to commands in first-person shooters or real-time strategy games. The Chakram is also equipped with a 16,000 DPI sensor with four adjustable DPI settings via a DPI button on the bottom and exclusive push-fit sockets for Omron switches rated for 50 million clicks. User can fit alternative Omron switches depending on their preference.

Additionally, Asus has unveiled two new peripherals aimed at gamers on the go with the ROG Strix Go 2.4 gaming headset and ROG Pugio II ambidextrous wireless gaming mouse. The ROG Strix Go 2.4GHz wireless headset is built for long stints of competitive gaming, with up to 25 hours battery life per charge. Crisp audio is provided by 40mm Asus Essence drivers with ear cups designed for comfort and sound insulation. The ROG Strix Go 2.4 is bundled with a USB 2.0 cable and 3.5mm audio jack for maximum compatibility when wireless isn’t possible.

The ROG Pugio II is an ambidextrous wireless mouse built around a modern 16,000 DPI sensors that features a host of customisation options via on-the-fly customisation of wireless connectivity types, side button configuration, personalised badges, socketed switches and RGB lighting control. The Pugio II can be connected either wirelessly via built-in radio or Bluetooth. Alternatively, it can also be connected with a cable for users who prefer the traditional, hard-wired approach. Fully charging by USB in under 2 hours offers 69 hours of continuous use when connected by 2.4 GHz radio or a massive 100 hours of continuous use connected wirelessly by Bluetooth.

KitGuru says: Asus has launched a range of new gaming peripherals to add to its expanding line of ROG products. Any of you guys interested in these latest additions?

