Gigabyte introduce the Aorus FI27Q tactical gaming monitor

Gigabyte has rolled out its latest gaming monitor with a 27-inch QHD resolution panel and high refresh rate to offer gamers ‘twice the detail’ of Full HD displays and ultra-smooth high FPS gameplay in demanding fast-paced titles.

The new Aorus FI27Q is equipped with a 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution panel, a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio and an impressive 165Hz refresh rate, with added support for AMD FreeSync technology putting an end to choppy frame rates and screen tearing. The Aorus FI27Q provides fluid artifact free gaming with a 1ms pixel response time eliminating the chance of ghosting effects.

Gigabyte’s FI27Q features an advanced 10 bits (8 bits+FRC) Color IPS panel that gives users extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, with full DCI-P3 colour range that covers more red and green compared to sRGB and provides sharper, more realistic colour reproduction. The addition of HDR technology gives users rich vibrant colour levels and great contrast compared to displays with Standard Dynamic Range.

According to Gigabyte, the Aorus FI27Q includes an advanced LED system so gamers can create an ambience via the RGB Fusion app. Full RGB lighting customisation makes it possible to synchronise the monitors lighting to match the rest of your setup with multiple RGB lighting zones available to individually configure to your personal preference.

Software such as the built-in Aorus Aim Stabiliser reduces motion blur for better clarity and smoother gameplay, in FPS games the Aim Stabiliser can counter motion blur to enhance clarity for easier aiming. The Aorus Dashboard provides users with system information such as CPU voltage, clock speed and temperature, while the Black Equaliser can enhance contrast to increase visibility in dark scenes.

The Gigabyte Aorus FI27Q is available in the U.S now via Amazon, priced at $599.99.

KitGuru says: QHD monitors with high refresh rates are pretty common these days, while they do provide a great gaming experience they still command quite a hefty price tag. Would you like to see monitor manufacturers shift to make more reasonably priced 4K high refresh rate monitors available this year?

Become a Patron!