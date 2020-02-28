EIZO launches the first HDR1000 monitor with built-in calibration sensor

EIZO is about to release the first true HDR monitor with a built-in calibration sensor for professional colour grading- the ColorEdge Prominence CG3146. Succeeding the EIZO CG3145, the CG3146 is a 31-inch HDR reference monitor using a DCI-4K resolution (4096×2160) designed for “professional post-production and colour grading workflow”.

Offering 1000 cd/m2 (typical) of brightness and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, this IPS display can correctly display both blacks and whites “without sacrificing the integrity of either”. The 10-bit simultaneous display (from a 24-bit LUT) can also cover 99% of the DCI-P3 colour space and has 10ms G2G of response time, and a 3D LUT to calibrate each colour individually on an RGB cubic table.

Using the built-in calibration sensor, users can focus on their work while the display automatically calibrates the colours over time. Additionally, users can calibrate the monitor through EIZO’s ColorNavigator 7 colour management software, but also “maintain quality control in multi-monitor environments”, and configure the recalibration intervals.

There’s a built-in temperature sensor to ensure the changes in ambient and monitor temperatures don’t affect the colour, gradations, brightness, and remaining display characteristics. This sensor can read the temperature inside the monitor, and estimate the temperature outside of it. Based on both of these, the sensor adjusts the display in real-time to ensure the continuous accurate display of content. The temperature estimation also uses AI to “distinguish between various temperature changing patterns” for added accuracy.

According to EIZO, the company’s digital uniformity equaliser (DUE) technology is used to counterbalance the changes in colour temperature and brightness that happen because of the fluctuation in temperatures.

The CG3146 support HLG (hybrid log-gamma) to “render images to appear truer to how the human eye perceives”, and PQ (perceptual quantisation) curve so users can display and edit any video content in HDR.

Although it’s common to use both ABL (Auto Brightness Limiter) and local dimming technologies to achieve an HDR experience, the EIZO CG3146 is not using any of them. The monitor achieves “a true HDR visual experience without the limitations of these technologies” and ensures that both colour and brightness are always accurate in every pixel.

The extensive monitor’s connectivity includes 3x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-B, 1x DisplayPort 1.2, 1x HDMI 2.0 port, 3x Quad-Link BNC (3G/HD-SDI) connectors, and 1x Dual-Link BNC (12G/6G/3G/HD-SDI) connector.

EIZO’s ColorEdge Prominence CG3146 will be available from April 2020. A demo showcasing the product will be made at NAB 2020, in Las Vegas, USA, from April 19 to 22.

KitGuru says: Does your work require exceptional continuous colour accuracy? Have you ever consider buying a reference monitor?

Become a Patron!