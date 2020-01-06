CES 2020: Seagate announce Lyve Drive Mobile System and new gaming SSDs

Seagate has announced the launch of a revolutionary modular storage solution at CES 2020 today. The Seagate Lyve Drive Mobile System is an efficient data management solution built to manage the surge of enterprise, cloud and edge data.

According to a recent IDC study, global datasphere is expected to grow from 41 zettabytes in 2019 to 175 zettabytes in 2025, so storage solution manufacturers are looking for innovative new ways to store this influx of data efficiently. With around 30% of data needing real-time processing, Seagate’s Lyve Drive System will provide an efficient and cost-effective solution for moving this data between enterprise, cloud and the edge.

Seagate’s Lyve Drive Mobile System is a combination of mobile storage solutions designed to assist businesses in being more efficient and grow. The Seagate Lyve Drive modular storage solution includes a new range of products, such as Lyve Drive high-performance 1TB CFexpress cards and a portable card reader, Lyve Drive Shuttle is an autonomous data storage and transport solution featuring 16TB capacity and can be easily integrated with direct-attached, network-attached and other external storage devices.

Additionally, the Lyve Drive Mobile 6-bay array features a rugged design which is easy to transport, Seagate showcased the Lyve Drive Mobile Array at CES with six 18TB Exos HAMR hard drives installed, for a total capacity of 108TB. Seagate’s Lyve Drive Modular Array is an easily configurable 4-bay array designed for businesses to build what they require for their workflows. Seagate also announced a Lyve Drive Rackmount Reciever at CES that is a high-performance 4U rackmount hub for datacentre and accepts two Lyve Drive arrays for high-speed data transfer without cables.

Seagate has also launched new storage products for gamers at CES, the FireCuda Gaming SSD and BarraCuda SSD deliver extreme performance and convenience for both gamers and power users while on the move. The portable FireCuda SSD is the ideal companion for the Seagate FireCuda Gaming Dock, by pairing Seagates premium FireCuda NVMe 510 SSD with the latest USB 3.2 Gen2x2 20Gb/s interface, users can expect the FireCuda SSD to deliver ultra-fast read speeds up to 2000MB/s.

New to the Seagate SSD lineup is the BarraCuda Fast SSD, available in 500GB, 1TB and 2TB capacity, ideal for console gamers and power users working on the go. The Barracuda Fast SSD family are SATA external SSD drives featuring read/write speeds up to 540MB/s for lightning-fast access to data. The BarraCuda FAST SSDs are portable enough to fit your pocket and sport a sleek appearance with USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C connectivity, to make them compatible with PC and Mac out of the box.

The Seagate FireCuda Gaming SSD is available in March and will start at $189.99 (500GB), $259.99 (1TB), and $499.99 (2TB). the BarrCuda Fast SSDs will be available in February priced at $94.99 (500GB) $169.99 (1TB), and $299.99 (2TB).

Discuss on our Facebook page HERE.

KitGuru says: CES 2020 is officially underway in Las Vegas now and we expect loads more new tech to be introduced in the coming days. What new tech are you guys hoping to hear about from CES in the next few days?

Become a Patron!