We are hiring – YouTube reviewers wanted!

We are currently looking to expand our YouTube review team and are on the look out for talent. If you’ve ever wanted to review hardware on video, now is your chance as we are looking to bring a fresh face on board to help us expand our YouTube channel. Previous experience is welcome, but not strictly necessary.

Our YouTube channel reviews a broad selection of items every month, from computer cases and full systems, to peripherals, gaming chairs and other hardware. There will be a variety of items regularly in the review schedule so a high level of all-round tech knowledge is important.

KitGuru is a great company to work with, we are all tech enthusiast hardware guys who enjoy gaming, so we all have very similar interests. Behind the scenes it is very close knit environment and many of our team have been with us for 5 or more years.

Due to a greater focus we will be placing on video – we are looking for another team member to join the group. Ideally the person would be in the United Kingdom as we have to ship a lot of hardware back and forth for review.

To be considered for this position you need:

Skillset to present well on camera – and in English.

The ability to meet tight deadlines.

Strong communication skills.

Some knowledge of video editing would be useful, but we have that capability in-house if we find the right candidate.

Strong writing ability.

This is a freelance position.

The successful applicant should ideally be based in the United Kingdom, and we pay very well for this kind of work. If you are interested and feel you can meet the criteria above and want to work in this fast moving, extremely demanding sector then please send your CV along with any samples of your work to our Deputy Editor in Chief, Dominic Moass – dominic(at)kitguru.net. We would like to see samples of your work, so please send us links to any video review you have produced.

