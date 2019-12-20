KitGuru Advent Calendar 2019 Day 20: Win a full set of peripherals from Corsair!

The KitGuru Advent Calendar 2019 is back for day 20, where we give readers the chance to win prizes each day in the run up to Christmas. Today we have a full set of Corsair peripherals up for grabs, with all FOUR prizes going to one lucky winner!

As part of this bundle, you could win not only Corsair’s K70 RGB Mk.2 SE keyboard, but also the Void RGB Elite wireless as well. On top of that, our winner will also receive the M55 RGB Pro gaming mouse, and the MM350 premium mouse mat. For more information on these products, head to Corsair’s website HERE.

Entering this giveaway is simple, all you need to do is head over to THIS POST on our Facebook page and leave a comment. We plan to have a new discussion topic each day, today we are asking you to let us know what brand of gaming headset you own. This competition is open to residents of the EU, USA and Australia.

Entries are open until 9.59am December 21st, and a winner will be announced on Saturday 21st December.

KitGuru Says: We’ll be back tomorrow with another giveaway!

Become a Patron!