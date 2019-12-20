LG set to unveil five new monitors at CES 2020

LG will unveil five new monitors at CES in January 2020. These new monitors are the Ultrafine 32UN880, the Ultrawide 38WN95C, and three UltraGear monitors: the 27GN950, the 34GN850, and the 38GN950.

The LG Ultrafine 32UN880 is an “Ergo” 4K 32-inch monitor with an “innovative ergonomic solution”. According to LG, the Ergo’s is based on three main points: image fidelity, ergonomic design, and a USB-C One Cable solution. With these, LG aims to provide a clean desk setup and comfort to the user while delivering stunning image performance.

Its IPS panel, with a typical brightness of 350 nits, a 10-bit colour depth, can cover up to 95% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The panel has a 60Hz refresh rate, 5ms of G2G response time, and supports HDR10 content, as well as AMD Radeon FreeSync.

This monitor comes with 1x USB Type-C port, 2x HDMI ports, 1x DisplayPort, and another 2x USB ports. The stand can extend, retract, pivot, swivel, tilt, and the height is adjustable. The stand also has a c-clamp and grommet to mount on a desk.

Then we have the LG Ultrawide 38WN95C, a 38-inch curved (2300R) monitor with a 24:10 aspect ratio, and a resolution of 3840 x 1600p. It has a refresh rate of 144Hz, 1ms G2G response time, a typical brightness of 450 nits, and 10-bit colour depth. With the capacity of covering 98% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, this panel supports DisplayPort Adaptive-Sync, enabling the system connected to it to use both AMD’s Freesync and Nvidia’s G-Sync, and comes with a VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification.

The stand’s height is adjustable, and you can also tilt and swivel it. There’s 1x Thunderbolt 3 port, 2x HDMI ports, 1x DisplayPort, and 2x USB ports to connect devices to the monitor.

Starting with the LG 27GN950 from the set of UltraGear monitors, it carries a 27-inch 4k Nano IPS panel, boasting a refresh rate of 144Hz, capable of 160Hz through overclocking, and 1ms of G2G response time. The panel also has a 10-bit colour depth and 450 nits of typical brightness, enabling it to cover 98% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. There’s also support for DisplayPort Adaptive-Sync and a VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification.

Just like the 38WN95C, the stand can tilt, swivel and its height is adjustable. Regarding connectivity, there are 2x HDMI ports, 1x DisplayPort, and 2x USB ports.

The remaining models are the LG 34GN850 and the LG 38GN950. Both are ultrawide monitors with 34 inches and 38 inches, respectively, with a 24:10 aspect ratio, a 144Hz refresh rate (160Hz when overclocked) and 1ms of G2G response time. The 34GN850 comes with a VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, while the 38GN950 has a VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification. The remaining specifications weren’t shared, but it’s expected that the connectivity and ergonomics are similar to the 27GN950.

If you want to know more about these monitors, click HERE. No pricing or availability details were shared.

Discuss on our Facebook page HERE.

KitGuru says: Are you interested in any of these monitors from LG? Which one would you choose for your setup?

Become a Patron!