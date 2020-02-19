Win a Samsung 32″ Curved Gaming Monitor with Mountain.GG and KitGuru

Mountain began making waves a few weeks ago with the first teaser for its upcoming modular, customisable mechanical keyboard. Now as we approach the launch of the Kickstarter campaign, we are teaming up with Mountain to give KitGuru readers a chance to win a Samsung 1440p/144Hz gaming monitor!

The full unveiling for the Mountain Everest keyboard is coming very soon but what do we know so far? Well, the Everest keyboard will be coming in both full-sized and TKL sizes depending on preference, users will also benefit from a modular design with a removable numpad and media dock. Instead of regular plastic feet, Mountain has designed spacers with easy height adjustment so you can get the keyboard sitting at the perfect angle.

Other premium design features are also being utilised, including a CNC milled brushed aluminium faceplate, RGB lighting and it appears that the media dock dial will even have a built-in screen.

The Mountain Everest will be launching on Kickstarter soon, so as we build up to that day, we have joined forces to give away a Samsung CJG50! This is a curved, 32-inch gaming monitor sporting a 2560×1440 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, so we know many KitGuru readers would be happy to get their hands on one.

All you need to do in order to win is:

We are running this from the 19th of February until the 4th of March 2020. A winner will be picked randomly from a list of eligible entries and will then be announced here, as well as on our social pages.

This competition is open to residents of the EU, UK and US. A winner will be announced within 14 days of the closing date. We will need to contact the winner for shipping details but personal information won’t be shared with other parties and will be deleted once the prize has been received, we respect your privacy.

KitGuru Says: Good luck to everyone entering this giveaway! We’ll be back to announce the lucky winner soon.

