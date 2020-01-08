CES 2020: First-hand look at MSI’s latest gaming laptops

Today at CES, our man on the ground, Luke Hill, had the chance to check out MSI’s impressive lineup of laptops, including the Alpha and Bravo AMD-powered systems, as well as the brand new GS66 Stealth and GE66 Raider.

Watch via our Vimeo channel (below) or over on YouTube HERE

The MSI Alpha 15 laptop is currently running a Ryzen 3000 laptop processor, so it hasn’t updated to the new 7nm Ryzen 4000 laptop series that AMD announced earlier in the week. However, we are told that Ryzen 4000 is coming to this model soon, so expect the spec to update.

The MSI Bravo 15 on the other hand is already running Ryzen 4000 and also comes with an RX 5500M discrete GPU. The display is 1080p/144Hz, which is music to any gamer’s ears and we are told that pricing will sit below the $1000 mark, making this a very intriguing option on the market.

The GS66 Stealth goes in the ‘thin and light’ direction with a stealthy black design. MSI has taken feedback from the previous Stealth laptops and integrated upward facing speakers in the new GS66 Stealth, rather than downward facing speakers. This should improve overall sound quality compared to previous generations.

The panel in use can be up to 300Hz, so this is going to be one of the top-end options for competitive gamers. Under the hood, you will find a triple-fan cooling design with the world’s thinnest 0.1mm fan blades. According to MSI, this design generates 10% more airflow, which of course leads to better thermal performance. MSI is planning on adding in the latest Intel 10th Gen CPUs and Nvidia GeForce graphics for this laptop, so it might not hit the market for another few months as new hardware is on the way.

Finally, we have the GE66 Raider, which is more obviously a gaming laptop compared to the Stealth. For the new Raider, MSI has angled the hinge to make the laptop easier to open with one hand, meanwhile MSI is using a titanium silver colour scheme with a bright RGB LED bar at the front of the laptop. When the GE66 Raider arrives, it will have similar specs to the GS66 Stealth, so the latest and greatest from Intel/Nvidia plus a 300Hz display option.

Both the GE66 Raider and GS66 Stealth come with a 99Whr battery, which is the maximum legal capacity allowed to be taken on a plane in the US.

MSI has a few other laptops announced here at CES, you can find our rundown of the full lineup, HERE.

KitGuru Says: Gaming laptops have certainly come a long way over the years and MSI’s latest batch all appear to be very impressive. We’ll be looking forward to having a more in-depth look later on in the year. What do you all think of MSI’s new laptops?

