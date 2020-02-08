EVGA offering free accessories and games with new product purchases

EVGA is currently running a series of free gift promotions to customers with the purchase of select EVGA RTX 20 series graphics cards. The promotions include graphics card trim kits, Deliver Us The Moon and Grip: Combat Racing game bundles free with qualifying EVGA products.

The free Trim Kit being given away with the purchase of select RTX 20 series graphics cards from EVGA offers users a quick and simple way of customising their new graphics cards. The Trim kits are available in various colours from participating retailers while stocks last, to add a bit of flair and personalisation to your new EVGA RTX graphics card.

Qualifying EVGA RTX 20 series cards include:

EVGA is also running two other promotions with the purchase of select products at the moment. Deliver Us The Moon game is being bundled free with qualifying RTX 20 Series EVGA graphics cards. Deliver Us The Moon is a Sci-Fi thriller set in an apocalyptic near-future where you take on the role of an Astronaut with a mission to save humanity. Eligible products for the Deliver Us The Moon bundle include all EVGA RTX 2080, 2070 and 2060 series graphics cards.

Additionally, anyone who purchases qualifying EVGA products (not just graphics cards) during the promotional period will receive Grip: Combat Racing Game and a Grip exclusive EVGA Vehicle skin. Grip: Combat Racing Game is a futuristic racing game that defies gravity and includes a whole arsenal of weapons to deliver the fastest and most competitive racing experience.

The Purchase of EVGA RTX 20 series, GTX 16 series and GTX 1060 graphics cards will be eligible for the Grip giveaway, as well as all EVGA 550W+ power supplies and EVGA H370, B360, Z390 and X299 Series Motherboards.

