Leo reacts to Threadripper 3990X launch!

Yesterday AMD launched its new Threadripper 3990X processor, with KitGuru’s Luke Hill delivering a 6000-word written review alongside an in-depth video. Today Leo has gathered his thoughts on this new performance monster from AMD and gives us his immediate reaction to the processor, while also giving his thoughts on the CPU landscape as a whole.

Leo’s Notes:

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X has launched

Typical clock speed with 280W power limit is 2.9GHz – 3.1GHz on all cores for sustained workloads. Call it 3.0GHz. Maximum Boost Clock is 4.3GHz

Unlock PBO and the CPU power draw will happily rise to 500W, which is likely to push your CPU cooler to its limits and will raise clock speeds to 3.5GHz on all cores. At that point you either need to accept the CPU temperature limit of 95 degrees C or pull back the power limit, say to 350W or 400W.

If your cooler can manage the job, you could feed Threadripper 3990X as much as 600W and see a clock speed of 3.8GHz on all cores

IceGiant ProSiphon Elite. It handles 600W of CPU power and maintains clock speed at 3.8GHz or higher while Wraith Ripper down clocks the CPU to 3.5GHz

Reflections on CES

AMD announced Ryzen 4000 mobile for laptops and we saw Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 but haven’t yet had the offer of a review sample. Very keen to review that laptop and very keen to hear the price.

Interesting cooling kit, a variety of cases and some impressive new monitors

Intel was effectively missing in action. They talked more about Ice Lake and briefly showed their DG1 development graphics card which underwhelmed everyone.

No 10th Gen gaming laptops, no CPUs whatsoever.

We expect to see Intel Z490 in May either just before Computex or at Computex. Will there be 10-series Comet Lake CPUs to match? Remember, we saw AMD X570 before we saw Ryzen 3000 so anything is possible.

By the time E3 finishes immediately after Computex we expect to have a clear view about Intel’s plans for 10th Gen desktop.

Will Computex be affected by Coronavirus? Seems likely we’ll be working in latex gloves throughout to avoid the risk of touching endless sweaty, grubby keyboards and cases.

