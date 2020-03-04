Seasonic launches its first Connect 750W power supply

After a few years in development, Seasonic has rolled out its first Connect power supply. A solution that is designed to improve cable management when building a PC via a magnetic cable hub back-plane and shorter modular cables.

Seasonic originally revealed its concept power supply way back at Computex 2018, that was designed to make the task of managing cables inside a PC a much simpler job. Again, at Computex 2019, Seasonic introduced the Connect power supply which became the official name of this new type of PC power supply. Since then, things have been rather quiet about when the Connect power supply series would launch.

It seems that the wait is now over as Seasonic has officially rolled out its first Connect power supply in the form of a 750W model that aims to clean up the part of a system that is not always on view. However, some modern PC cases now come with tempered glass on both sides, so the Connect power supply series would be the ideal fit for these situations.

The Connect power supply is basically a Seasonic Prime 750W 80 Plus Gold certified unit with a unique cable and connector that is attached to the Connect device. The power supply supports +12 V, -12 V and +5 Vsb rails. Seasonic Connect is a magnetic back-plane that can be mounted to the PC case and converts power from the 12 V PSU rail into +3.3 V and +5 V outputs.

Seasonic Connect is supplied with modular cables that are shorter than cables included with a traditional modular power supply. Seasonic claims the cables will be long enough to reach any part of the PC system which makes the Connect a One Clean Solution. The Connect also features an LED Seasonic display, multi GPU support and is offered with a 10-year warranty. Price of the Connect power supply is yet to be revealed.

KitGuru says: This new Connect power supply from Seasonic looks really interesting and would be the ideal solution to tidy up messy looking cables inside tempered glass or semi-open cases. What do you guys think of the Connect power supply from Seasonic?

Become a Patron!