be quiet! Straight Power 11 Platinum 850W Review

Today we take a look a power supply from be quiet! – from their new Straight Power 11 range. They claim this is their quietest power supply range yet and we have the 850W model up for test today. These new power supplies are now Platinum certified and have received some other tweaks to modernise them for 2020.

The main talking point will obviously be the move from Gold efficiency rating to Platinum efficiency. be quiet! say they have optimised the layout, moved from a half bridge to full bridge topology and replaced some of the internal components. This Full Bridge + LLC + SR + DC-to-DC topology helps achieve the highest possible efficiency. This new range of power supplies are equipped with up to six daughter cards providing Full Bridge conversion, DC to DC transformation, LLC and Synchronous rectification.



The new range of Straight Power 11 are available at up to 1200 watts, giving a 200 watt boost over the previous Gold efficiency generation. The 650W model in the range now ships with a second P8 connector which will help deliver higher levels of power to more demanding processors on the market today. Surprisingly, there is only a 5 year warranty with these models which seems rather short compared to brands such as Seasonic (who offer 12 year warranty on their Platinum models).

FEATURES

80 PLUS® Platinum certification with an outstanding efficiency of up to 93,8%

Virtually inaudible operation thanks to a Silent Wings 3 135mm fan

Big funnel-shaped fan opening of the PSU case for high airflow intake

Wire-free on the DC side inside the PSU for enhanced cooling and longevity

Modular cables for maximum build flexibility

Advanced stability and voltage regulation thanks to LLC, SR and DC-to-DC

Four high-performance 12V rails

Powerful multi-GPU support with two PCI-Express connectors

Japanese 105°C-rated capacitors ensure stability and reliability

Power signal stability unmatched in its class

ErP and Energy Star 7.0 ready

5-year manufacturer’s warranty

Product conception, design and quality control in Germany

