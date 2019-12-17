THQ Nordic has made a playable teaser for a remake of Gothic

Gothic is an ARPG made by the German studio Piranha Bytes, which launched back in 2001. Earlier this year, THQ Nordic acquired the studio behind Gothic and the rights to the video game series from Piranha Bytes. Now, THQ Nordic has launched a playable teaser for a remake of Gothic, made using Unreal Engine 4.

The current plan behind this teaser seems to be that if players like it enough, THQ Nordic will make it a full game out of it. The only way to play the playable teaser is if you own any other game from Piranha Bytes, which is not involved in the development of the playable teaser, or any of the Gothic games. According to GamesRadar, the playthrough is roughly two hours, which is more than enough to get an opinion about the players’ interest in a full game being developed.

In the game description, on Steam’s store page, it’s stated that “This is not a full game. Its [sic] a playable teaser version to a potential approach for a new Gothic game. Nothing is set in stone”.

After completing the playthrough, there’s a survey to fill out as well, asking for feedback regarding the playable teaser, and if they should create a modern Gothic game. The game is being developed by the newly opened studio from THQ Nordic, in Barcelona, Spain.

Sitting at a 76% review score and 3897 reviews on Steam, at the time of writing, opinions range from “Please make this game happen!” to “This was pure garbage nothing to do with Gothic”.

The Gothic Playable Teaser is available now on Steam. To learn more about the game, click HERE (for the steam page) and HERE (for the official website).

