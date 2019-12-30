More people played The Witcher 3 this week than at launch

It is incredibly rare for a single-player game to break its launch-day concurrent player records without some form of update but The Witcher 3 has defied the odds. The game had a peak all-time concurrent player count of 92,000 back at launch in 2015. Over the weekend, that number was surpassed, setting a new record of 94,000 concurrent players on Steam alone.

The game likely also saw a significant boost on other platforms, including GOG, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, although we don’t have specific numbers for them. At any rate, the 94,000 player count puts The Witcher 3 ahead of popular games like Warframe and Path of Exile, both of which are free-to-play.

Finally, The Witcher: Enhanced Edition and The Witcher 2: Assassin of Kings have also entered the top 100 games on Steam based on concurrent player numbers.

There will be multiple factors at play here. For starters, The Witcher Netflix TV series will have raised interest in the franchise as a whole, leading to a mix of new and returning players to the games across all platforms. Beyond that, the Steam Winter Sale is also currently on-going, so all three of CD Projekt Red’s Witcher RPGs are very cheap to pick up right now.

KitGuru Says: The Witcher franchise as a whole seems to be seeing a big boost this month. Have many of you returned to the games after seeing the series on Netflix?

