Modern Warfare is the most played Call of Duty game this generation

The decision to reboot the Modern Warfare franchise came partly from the desire to recapture the levels of engagement that were previously seen during the heights of the franchise’s lifespan, with the release of the earlier Black Ops and Modern Warfare entries. It appears that the strategy has been paying off for Infinity Ward, as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has become the most played title in the franchise for the entire console generation – since 2012.

Activision made the announcement earlier, saying “Modern Warfare has outpaced all previous Call of Duty multiplayer experiences of this generation in hours played, hours per player and average daily players on its way to becoming the most played Call of Duty multiplayer in the first 50 days since launch in six years”.

Alongside this record, the first-person shooter has also reached another significant milestone – having ”sold more than $1 billion in sell-through worldwide” and “surpass[ing] 500 million multiplayer hours played since release with nearly 300 million multiplayer matches”.

The latest Call of Duty title seems to be going from strength to strength, having become the best selling game of the year in the US, after six days on the market. The title was also recently nominated for multiple awards at the 2019 Game Awards, winning the title of ‘Best Audio Design’.

Speaking on Modern Warfare’s achievements, executive vice president and general manager for Call of Duty, Byron Beede said: “It’s great to see the fan response to the hard work from our development teams led by Infinity Ward. Players are having a great time, and there’s much more to come as we continue to deliver new content”.

KitGuru says: What do you think of 2019’s Modern Warfare reboot? Are you surprised to see the level of engagement that the game has achieved? What would you like to see next for the Call of Duty franchise? Let us know down below.

