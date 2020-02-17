Sonic overtakes Detective Pikachu, with the highest opening weekend domestic record

The Sonic the Hedgehog film has had a tumultuous development. From the near universal dislike for the original trailer, to the studio completely redesigning Sonic, leading to delays in the films release, concerns were raised that these served as a bad omen for the film itself. It would seem that hasn’t been the case, as the film has now overtaken Detective Pikachu to achieve the best domestic opening weekend record for any video game film ever.

Having released on the 14th of February, the Sonic the Hedgehog film managed to achieve a three-day opening weekend total of $57 million, which is greater than Detective Pikachu’s $54.3 million. The film is predicted to make a 4 day domestic total of $70 million. Worldwide, the film has managed to rake in over $111 million. With a budget of $85 million, the film is set to make great returns.

The success doesn’t end there, as Sonic the Hedgehog represents only the third video game film to be rated at over 50% on Rotten Tomatoes – currently standing at 63% (and an audience score of 95%). This marks a positive shift in the narrative of the Sonic the Hedgehog film.

Back in April 2019, Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for the film. Originally set to be released in November that year, the trailer saw mass criticism mainly due to the design of sonic, which was deemed to have been in the uncanny valley. In response, Paramount opted to delay the film, in order to redesign Sonic.

Later in November, a second trailer was released, featuring the newly designed Sonic. Reception was much more positive, but concerns were raised that perhaps it was too little too late, and that people had made their minds up already. If early response is anything to go by, this hasn’t been the case.

It’s good to see that both fans and critics seem to be enjoying the film. Though it is a shame that the studio responsible for fixing the design shut down, at least their final project is being regarded as a success.

KitGuru says: What did you think of the Sonic the Hedgehog’s design change? Have you seen the film? What other video game film adaptations would you like to see? Let us know down below.

