MSI to unveil a new laptop featuring Mini LED display at CES 2020

MSI is set to bolster its range of high-end devices aimed at content creators with the introduction of the company’s next-generation display in the Creator 17 laptop, the first notebook to feature a Mini LED screen.

The Creator 17 is due to be officially unveiled at CES 2020 in a couple of weeks and is the world’s first laptop that comes with a revolutionary technology, the Mini LED display provides top-notch and true-to-life colour accuracy, a real game-changer that has the potential to be used in all types of electronic displays.

MSI claims the Mini LED display has a simple structure with better performance while combining all the strengths of traditional display technologies. Up until now, Mini Led has only been used in some televisions but with a recent shift in production, manufacturers are focusing more on Mini LED technology, with an estimated market value reaching a staggering $1 billion USD.

Mini LED is expected to be adopted by a large variety of industries within the next few years. Mini LED technology should be the perfect solution for laptop users such as content creators since it offers outstanding image quality with great 4K HDR performance and excellent brightness levels. MSI believes it has taken a lead role in the laptop market by introducing Mini LED display technology in its Creator 17 notebook.

The Creator 17 boasts a peak brightness of 1000 nits with 240 zones of local dimming control to deliver sharp and detailed imagery, with the brightest whites and deepest blacks. Another key feature of the Mini LED display technology is that it is immune to burn-in problems which can be an issue in devices where an image is displayed on screen for long periods.

Other features of the MSI Creator 17 laptop includes high-resolution 4K output and a wide colour gamut of 100% DCI-P3 to provide close-to-real colour accuracy. The creator 17 delivers the latest in CPU and GPU processing power and is equipped with a USB Type-C port to output 8K images to an external display. The device is outfitted with the world’s fastest UHS-III SD card reader and a Thunderbolt port can support up to 27W power output for charging devices on the go.

KitGuru says: If you are heading off to CES next month be sure to check out what new products MSI has to offer. This new Creator 17 laptop with Mini LED display sounds interesting and will be worth having a closer look at.

