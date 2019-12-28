MSI launch the MAG272QR high refresh rate gaming monitor

MSI is extending its range of MAG gaming displays with the launch of a new 27-inch high refresh rate gaming monitor sporting a 1440p resolution and a fast response time with AMD Freesync variable refresh rate support.

Over the holiday period, MSI has added a new monitor to its current line of MAG gaming displays with the MAG272QR. The new monitor features a VA panel with a WQHD 2560×1440 resolution and ultra-fast 1ms grey to grey pixel response time to provide the ideal specification for competitive fast-paced gaming and professional eSports use.

The new MAG272QR from MSI also supports AMD Freesync variable refresh rate technology for tear-free and low lag gaming with up to a super smooth 165Hz supported. Other impressive features of the MAG272QR include 95.6% DCI-P3 colour range coverage, along with 10 bpc colour, dynamic mega-contract ratio, 178°/178° viewing angles and 300 cd/m² maximum brightness.

The integrated stand on the MAG272QR provides height adjustment and can be rotated to support both landscape and portrait modes. The stand also offers swivel adjustment and between 5-20° tilt for excellent ergonomics and user comfort. The MAG272QR also sports an eye-catching frameless design with MSI Mystic Light RGB illumination on the rear panel.

Other key features of the MSI MAG272QR include HDR support, Anti-Flicker and Less Blue Light for longer gaming sessions without eye strain and fatigue, along with Night Vision technology to see every detail clearly in dark and Game Mode providing the best vision in games.

In terms of inputs, the MSI MAG272QR is equipped with a single DisplayPort 1.2 connection, two HDMI 2.0b ports, a USB hub incorporating 2x USB 2.0 Type-A ports, 1x USB 2.0 Type-B port, a USB Type-C port as an alternative DisplayPort and 1x 3.5mm headphone output. The MSI MAG272QR can also be wall-mounted and supports VESA 100×100 compatible brackets.

KitGuru says: The MSI MAG272QR is available in the US now priced at $300 which probably means it will be launched in the UK for around £300. Would you guys be interested in picking one up when they land on UK shores?

Become a Patron!