ADATA set to showcase new XPG gaming products at CES

CES 2020 is set to kick off in just over a weeks’ time where we will get the chance to see new innovative and exciting tech products manufacturers will be launching in the new year, with all the big names of the industry attending.

CES has often been the place for manufacturers to show the direction they will be going with products in the coming year. A company that will be at CES 2020 is ADATA, who currently manufacture a range of memory and storage solutions with its XPG brand offering high-performance components for PC gamers and enthusiasts.

ADATA has announced that as well as launching new products in its current line up, it will be shifting attention to other areas in 2020. The company has said it will be showcasing new product lines at CES that will include a range of XPG gaming Monitors, laptops, complete gaming systems and a series of PC cases, to establish itself as a leading brand for high-end PC gaming products.

The company’s XPG range will include a new laptop named Xenia 15, equipped with a 15.6 inch full HD 1080p IPS display and powered by a 9th generation Intel Core i9 processors. Another new addition to the ADATA XPG line will be the Gaia – a 5 litre, compact mini PC featuring a single PCIe slot for installation of discreet GPUs up to 200mm long.

ADATA will also be showing off its new gaming monitors, with its first attempt being a 27-inch model equipped with an IPS panel and featuring Vivid Color Eye-Safe technology from PixelDisplay that blocks out blue light to reduce eye strain. New cases are expected to be on display too, including an XPG Volta chassis sporting a cylindrical design, manufactured from premium materials and tempered glass. The XPG Volta is capable of housing E-ATX motherboards with abundant space for liquid cooling.

KitGuru says: Now that Christmas is all but over, its time to start getting excited for CES. It will be very interesting to see these new products from ADATA XPG, do you guys think they will be a match for other similar products from rival manufacturers? If current XPG products are anything to go by, they should be high quality and offer excellent performance.

