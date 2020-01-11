MSI launch the Optix MAG251RX eSport gaming monitor

MSI has announced its eSports gaming monitor series is expanding with the introduction of the Optix MAG251RX. The company’s latest eSports gaming monitor will feature a 24.5-inch flat panel with a high refresh rate and low pixel response time for an ultra-smooth gaming experience.

MSI has announced it will bolster its range of eSports gaming monitors by introducing a new 24.5-inch flat panel display to the range. The MSI Optix MAG251RX will be ideal for fast-paced eSports gaming titles with its 240Hz refresh rate. The Optix MAG251RX will be the company’s first monitor to utilise Nvidia G-Sync compatible technology, to offer smooth and tear-free gaming.

The MSI Optix MAG251RX is just one of a new stack of monitors to be added to the Nvidia G-Sync compatible list and will be equipped with a 240Hz variable refresh rate and low 1ms pixel response time. These specifications make it ideal for eSports gaming, as well as for other fast-moving game genres such as first-person shooters, fighters, racing sims, real-time strategy and sports games.

In addition, the MSI Optix MAG251RX will feature an IPS panel to provide extremely wide viewing angles and true to life colour reproduction, along with High Dynamic Range (HDR) since the display is VESA HDR 400 certified.

MSI has added additional functions to the Optix MAG251RX such as the gaming OSD App 2.0 that allows users to control monitor settings via a software window. The OSD app allows customisation of the monitor settings for different games, the settings profile will automatically launch on the game start-up, with hotkeys allowing in-game real-time adjustment of settings too.

The MSI Optix MAG251RX also features Night Vision which is a new setting that automatically adjusts dark areas of the screen individually to improve vision, rather than just brightening the whole screen and causing areas to overexpose and be uncomfortable to view.

Discuss on our Facebook page HERE.

KitGuru Says: The MSI Optix MAG251RX could be a great eSports gaming monitor with its 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response, adding G-Sync compatibility will only bolster this claim further. What do you guys think to it?

Become a Patron!