Vodafone teams up with Sony to offer a great new year deal

Vodafone and Sony have teamed up to bring a great new year special offer when purchasing a new Xperia 5 handset on a pay monthly contract with Vodafone. The Vodafone Big Winter Sale is running until 30th January and includes some great deals.

Vodafone will offer customers who purchase a Sony Xperia 5 handset on a pay monthly contract a special Big Winter Sale deal throughout January. Anyone who signs up for a 24-month contract on Vodafone and chooses the Sony Xperia 5 as their preferred Handset will save a huge £364 over the duration of the contract.

For just £43 per month over 24 months and only £29 upfront cost, Vodafone will offer unlimited minutes, texts and data. This deal is reduced from £59 per month so customers will save on the monthly premium. In addition to the reduced monthly price of the handset and tariff, while stocks last, customers will also receive a great bundle of other goodies worth £249.99.

The bundle that Vodafone are offering to customers who sign up to a monthly contract with a Sony Xperia 5 handset throughout January includes a Sony PlayStation 5 500GB console and FIFA 20 package. The PS4 bundle is worth £249.99 in total and this incredible deal is only available when purchasing the Sony Xperia 5 on a Vodafone 24-month contract.

For further details of the offer and to purchase the Sony Xperia 5 handset on a Vodafone pay monthly contract, head over to the official deal page on the Vodafone website.

