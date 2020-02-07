MSI unveils the MAG322CR 180Hz gaming monitor

MSI has unveiled the latest addition to its MAG gaming series monitors. The MAG322CR is aimed at competitive multiplayer gamers, where the need for high frame rates and fluid gameplay is essential. A combination of a high refresh rate and Adaptive-Sync provides a formula for success.

The new MAG322CR from MSI is equipped with a 31.5-inch, 1500R curved 8-bit VA panel with Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution and Frame Rate Control to provide a wide colour spectrum. The monitor is also ‘HDR-ready’ with 300-nits brightness and a 3000:1 contrast ratio to produce more realistic image detail compared to traditional, standard dynamic range monitors.

In terms of gaming performance, the MSI MAG322CR sports a 180Hz refresh rate and offers VESA Adaptive-Sync with AMD FreeSync certification to produce fluid, tear-free high FPS gaming, which makes it the ideal candidate for competitive online gamers looking to stay one step ahead of the opposition. The high refresh rate is backed up by a fast 1ms (MPRT) response time to eliminate the chance of ghosting during fast-paced gaming scenes.

Connectivity to the monitor is well catered for with the inclusion of two HDMI 2.0b ports, a single DisplayPort 1.2a port and a USB Type-C port as a DisplayPort alternative. A built-in USB hub provides a convenient connection for peripherals such as headset or mice and keyboards, with two USB 2.0 Type-A ports and a Type-B port to link with the PC.

An adjustable stand allows height adjustment of 130mm and a tilt adjustment range of between 5° – 20° angle, while a slim bezel provides the best possible immersion for multi-monitor setups. Built-in image enhancements include MSI Anti-Flicker technology for comfortable viewing, as well as Blue Light reduction. MSI has equipped the rear of the monitor with ambient RGB lighting that can be controlled and configured to match your setup, via the MSI Mystic Light app.

The MSI MAG322CR is currently listed on the Amazon US site without a price just yet. However, according to Anandtech, the monitor is expected to start shipping the next couple of months, priced at $329.99.

KitGuru says: An impressive 180Hz refresh rate will provide a very smooth gaming experience with the MSI MAG322CR. However, is 1080p what gamers want in 2020? or would you prefer this monitor to be available with higher resolution? Let us know in the comments section.

