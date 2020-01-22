ViewSonic unveils its iF Award-winning VX85 monitor series

ViewSonic has announced its latest range of monitors, the VX85 series are the company’s iF Design Award-winning monitor series, aimed at home entertainment and home studio use. The VX85 series is available in two screen sizes with innovative ergonomic features.

The new VX85 series monitors from ViewSonic are available in 24-inch and 27-inch versions, boasting an innovative ring design stand that enables easy tilt and swivel adjustment which also offers a practical cable management solution. The VX85 is equipped with an ultra-thin bezel, a borderless design and blue light filter that provides excellent comfort levels.

ViewSonic’s innovative circular stand design provides tilt adjustment of between -5° to +20° and swivel adjustment of up to 30°. Both models in the VX85 series utilise SuperClear IPS panels for excellent colour accuracy. In terms of connectivity, the VX85 includes HDMI, VGA and DisplayPort connections to make them compatible with a wide range of devices.

The ViewSonic VX85 range also utilises a USB Type-C port to deliver video, audio and 60W power output to a range of laptops, tablets, smartphones and other USB Type-C enabled devices. A built-in TUV-certified Blue Light Filter and Flicker Free technology ensures eye strain when using the monitor for long periods is kept to a minimum.

Two models that make up the VX85 series are the VX2485 which is a 24-inch IPS display with FHD 1920×1080 resolution and an AMD FreeSync compatible 75Hz variable refresh rate. The VX2785 is a larger 27-inch IPS model with a QHD 2560×1440 resolution, 1000:1 contrast ratio and 250-nits typical brightness. Both models also support VESA compatible wall mounting.

KitGuru says: Although we don’t know the price yet, the VX85 series looks like a mid-range monitor for professional type use such as photo editing or just for general workflows. What do you guys think of the VX85 series from ViewSonic?

