QNAP Launch an expandable Intel dual-core CPU powered NAS

QNAP has announced today that it is releasing a new 2-bay NAS device that is powered by an Intel dual-core processor. The TS-251D NAS can be used with the QuMagie, the smart AI photo management app from QNAP that uses AI recognition to group similar photos together in a relevant album.

The TS-251D is equipped with 4K media transcoding and streaming capabilities to offer users with an excellent cross-device multimedia experience while also providing a PCIe expansion slot so users can expand its core functions further. The built-in AI recognition groups photos into People, Things or Places albums, making them easier to find later.

Powering the QNAP TS-251D NAS is an Intel dual-core J4005 processors with a burst core frequency up to 2.7GHz, paired with up to 8GB DDR4 memory for high performance. The TS-251D includes a Gigabit LAN port and supports 6Gbps SATA drives to provide dependable read/write speeds with Intel AES-NI 256 hardware data encryption to ensure sensitive data is protected.

Users are able to quickly expand the TS-251D via the included PCIe slot with add-in cards such as a QNAP QXG – 10GbE/5GbE network card to upgrade the NAS for high-speed network environments. Alternatively, a QM2 expansion card could be installed to add M.2 SSD caching or a compatible wireless card could turn the TS-251D into a wireless storage and streaming platform.

QNAP’s TS-251D App Centre offers a wide range of productivity tools including QmailAgent for managing multiple email accounts, Qfiliing automates workflows for efficiency, Qsirch searches for files fast and a range of streaming applications allow for a smooth multimedia experience. Users can also purchase the QNAP RM-IR004 remote control to remotely navigate menus.

KitGuru says: Are you currently in the market for a new NAS device for the home? have any of the features of the new TS-251D from QNAP caught your eye and convinced you to buy one?

