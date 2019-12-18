Briony’s Dream Christmas Wishlist 2019 – Briony let loose at OCUK!

2019 has been a really good year for tech hardware, with some great new products appearing on the market. KitGuru has been very busy with reviews and it’s always good to end the year in a fun way. So for this video I popped over to Overclockers UK and spent some time picking out 12 Christmas wishlist items ranging from a completely mad £5000 PC case, to a much more obtainable £30 mousemat.
Watch the video over on our VIMEO Channel (below) or over on YouTube at 2160p HERE
- Noblechairs HERO GAMING CHAIR – BLACK/WHITE – LIMITED EDITION 2019 £269.99
- AMD RYZEN THREADRIPPER 32-CORE / 64-THREADS 3970X 4.50GHZ PROCESSOR £1,889.99
- Asus PRIME TRX40-PRO ATX MOTHERBOARD £409.99
- COOLER MASTER MASTERLIQUID ML360 RGB TR4 CPU COOLER – 360MM £129.95
- Corsair VENGEANCE RGB PRO 64GB DDR4 3600MHZ DUAL CHANNEL KIT £379.99
- Cooler Master V1300 1300W 80 PLUS PLATINUM MODULAR POWER SUPPLY £159.95
- GEFORCE RTX 2080 TI HOF 11264MB GDDR6 PCI-EXPRESS GRAPHICS CARD £1499.99
- In WIN Z-TOWER ALUMINIUM CASE – SILVER £4,999.99 Lian Li PC-O11 DYNAMIC MIDI-TOWER – WHITE £119.99
- Corsair LL120 RGB, 120MM RGB LED PWM FAN, 3 FAN PACK WITH LIGHTING NODE – WHITE £74.99
- LG 38GL950 38″ NANO IPS 144HZ G-SYNC HDR CURVED MONITOR £1,798.99 LG 34GK950F 34″ NANO IPS FREESYNC HDR 144HZ 1MS MONITOR £999.95
- Steelseries ARCTIS PRO WIRELESS GAMING HEADSET WHITE £269.99 VIRTUOSO RGB WIRELESS GAMING HEADEST WHITE £149.99
- Glorious PC GAMING SURFACE – 3XL, WHITE £29.99
KitGuru says: What’s on your wish list this holiday season? What are you planning on upgrading your PC with next year?