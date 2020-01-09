CES 2020: The Big O is an impressive PC/console hybrid system

There are tons of modded systems and impressive PC builds to be seen at CES but Corsair’s Origin PC might have one of the most interesting. While roaming the show floor, our eyes were drawn to a water-cooled PC/console hybrid system.

Like Elgato and SCUF Gaming, Origin PC is another new member of the CORSAIR family, after being acquired last year. While Origin PC operates independently, the company still has a nice spot at Corsair’s section of CES, where ‘The Big O’ is being showcased.

The Big O is described as the ‘ultimate entertainment and content creation machine’. Not only is there a high-end PC inside, but you can also opt to have an Xbox One or PlayStation 4 installed too, taking the core console hardware, sticking an AIO liquid cooler on it and adding a 4K/60 capture card to the mix, so you can simultaneously play, stream or capture PC and console games.

The Big O is built inside of the CORSAIR Crystal 280X Micro-ATX chassis, which has a dual-chamber design. One side houses your PC, which can be configured to your ideal specifications and the other side houses a PS4 Pro or Xbox One S, a power supply, optional capture card and storage. You can also opt to upgrade your console drive from a 1TB HDD to an SSD.

This isn’t a prototype either, ORIGIN PC is selling these already, so you can take a closer look at the hardware options HERE.

KitGuru Says: This is certainly an interesting idea, although I would like to see an Xbox One X option included personally. With the current console generation also coming to an end, it will be interesting to see if this idea evolves when the PS5 and Xbox Series X arrive.

