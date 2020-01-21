VR publisher claims PlayStation VR 2 will launch alongside PS5

We’ve known for quite some time now that the PlayStation 5 is on the way this year, with Sony eyeing up an early 2020 reveal followed by a November launch. The console itself might only be part of the story though, as the next version of the PlayStation VR headset may launch at the same time.

PlayStation VR isn’t the most high-tech headset around but it is one of the most comfortable and accessible, with plenty of software support to boot. So far, PSVR has sold over five million units, making it a market that Sony wants to remain in. There hasn’t been as much talk about PSVR 2 as the PS5 but one VR publisher claims that the headset will arrive this year.

Apollo 11 VR and Titanic VR creators, VR Education Holdings, recently held its latest quarterly financial call with investors. As reported by VRFocus, the company specifically listed PSVR 2’s launch as part of its outlook for the rest of the year:

“2020 will see Sony release the PlayStation 5 and a new version of the PlayStation VR headset (PSVR), which will further expand the high-end VR user base; the Group intends to support this device with its current suite of showcase software”.

Now this company isn’t exactly the biggest name in VR, but if Sony does plan on launching the PS5 with VR support, then it makes sense that it would be reaching out to a broad range of developers in order to drum up software support. With the PS5 reveal event expected to be taking place quite soon, we may be hearing much more on this in the next few weeks.

KitGuru Says: PSVR had several great years, although now we are reaching a point where PC VR games are surpassing the capabilities of the PS4. With the PS5, Sony should be able to overcome that problem for the forseeable future, opening the door for games like Stormlands, Asgard’s Wrath and more.

