A white version of the Asus ROG STRIX RTX 2080 Super is coming

Back in November 2019, Asus launched a white version of its ROG STRIX RTX 2080 Ti OC graphics card which pleased certain members of the PC modding community. Asus is about to launch another white GPU now in the form of the ROG STRIX RTX 2080 Super White Edition.

We got our hands on the Asus ROG STRIX RTX 2080 Ti OC White Edition for review in December 2019, unlike the white 2080 Ti version, the new ROG STRIX 2080 Super White Edition will feature the same core frequency as the original black version, with base and boost GPU core clock speeds of 1650MHz and 1860Mhz respectively in gaming mode and 1680MHz/1890Mhz in OC mode.

The Asus ROG STRIX RTX 2080 Super White Edition is based on the same custom PCB as the black version and includes a 2.7 slot heatsink and fan shroud design, with much of the same appearance as the White ROG STRIX RTX 2080 Ti with a triple Axial-Tech fan setup and RGB lighting.

Not much else has changed in the white version, the card is still based on the same Turing TU104 silicon with 3072 CUDA cores, 384 tensor cores, 48 RT cores and a memory clock speed of 15500Mhz. Connectivity is unchanged too, the Asus ROG STRIX RTX 2080 Super is equipped with three DisplayPort outputs, two HDMI outputs and a VirtualLink port.

Even though the card is not listed on the Asus UK website just yet, it can be found on Amazon UK, priced at £823.12 and is available to pre-order now.

KitGuru says: Have you been pondering building a white themed PC for a while but been unable to fit a white GPU into your budget? now could be the time with this new ROG Strix RTX 2080 Super White Edition from Asus.

