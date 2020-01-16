AOC launch two new 27-inch G2 gaming monitors

AOC has announced the introduction of two new monitors to expand its G2 gaming series. Both new displays will include 27-inch VA panels with 2560 x 1440 (2K 1440p) resolution, high refresh rates and fast 1ms pixel response times.

The first of two new G2 gaming monitors announced by AOC is the Q27G2U, equipped with a 27-inch flat VA panel, 2560 x 1440 resolution, 1ms (MPRT) pixel response time and a 144Hz refresh rate. The high refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support should provide smooth and tear-free gaming in competitive multiplayer titles such as first-person shooters and sim racing games, thanks to its variable refresh rate (VRR) technology.

In addition to the new Q27G2U flat panel monitor, AOC has launched a curved 27-inch variant alongside it. The AOC CQ27G2U features the same specifications as the flat Q27G2U but with a 1500R curvature for a more immersive gaming experience.

An elegantly designed G2 style stand features 130mm height adjustment and additional tilt adjustment to help with ergonomics and comfort during long gaming sessions. Both new models boast a 3000:1 native contrast ratio to provide deep blacks and vivid intense colour and also cover around 90% AdobeRGB, 120% sRGB and 85% NTSC colour gamut to produce true to life colours.

The new monitors also offer flexibility, with a built-in USB hub including four USB 3.0 ports that enables users to quickly connect keyboards, mice, or any other USB peripherals without having to fish around in the back of the PC tower. Cable management built into the stand also helps improve the appearance on the desk too, by creating a clean and tidy look.

The flat panel Q27G2U is due to be available in January with an RRP of £279 while the curved CQ27G2U will become available in February for £289 RRP.

KitGuru says: Looking at the specifications and the price, these new monitors from AOC could provide a great cost-effective, high refresh rate display for gamers. Any of you guys interested in buying one when they are released?

