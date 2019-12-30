LG set to unveil new soundbar lineup at CES

LG is set to announce an impressive new lineup of soundbars at CES 2020. The new range of devices will boast premium quality audio, combined with simple connectivity, smart functionality and sleek looking designs to provide the ideal partner to LG’s TV range.

The new soundbar models from LG will deliver rich and true-to-life sound by leveraging the company’s long partnership with Meridian Audio. Premium models will feature finely tuned technology such as Bass and Space to boost low-frequency reproduction with a widened soundstage and image elevation.

Additionally, the new soundbar models will offer support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for a dynamic and immersive audio experience. AI Room Calibration will guarantee sound optimisation for LG premium soundbars by automatically tailoring output to specific characteristics of the room. Advanced soundbar models are self-calibrating and able to recognise and analyse tones to assess the dimensions of the room and adjust accordingly.

This auto-calibration technology provides users with realistic surround sound when playing content mastered by Dolby Atmos or DTS:X, audio appears to originate from multiple directions. LG’s new soundbars feature 4K Pass-Through and cinema-like audio via the optional SPK8 Wireless rear Speaker Kit. Another key feature in LG’s soundbar lineup is Google Assistant which allows users to control compatible smart home devices from their LG soundbar via voice controls.

“Our goal has always been to bring better sound to more people and by offering more great products that leverage our successful partnership with Meridian, our latest soundbars help achieve this,” said Park Hyung-woo, head of LG Home Entertainment Company’s audio and video business. “High-performance, convenient and very versatile, LG’s newest models will make the premium audio experience accessible to more customers worldwide.”

LG’s new soundbar entries include two CES Innovation Award winners. Premium models SN9YG and SN11RG have been recognised for the excellent sound quality and usability. The SN11RG Also features two wireless rear speakers to provide 7.1.4-channel output that delivers forward and up-firing sound for a true 360-degree audio experience.

KitGuru says: Soundbars have come on leaps and bounds in the last couple of years and can provide a great cost-effective alternative to a full home cinema system. It will be interesting to see these new soundbars from LG in action at CES and how they perform.

