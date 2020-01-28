Sharp introduces the Aquos Sound Partner neck speaker

Sharp has introduced a new audio device that it claims will redefine the way we listen to music, TV, VR content and games with the new Aquos Sound Partner, a lightweight device that sits comfortably around the users’ neck and delivers high-quality audio.

The new Aquos Sound Partner from Sharp aims to provide a featherweight device that provides a rich listening experience without wires, earbuds or over the ear headphones. With the Aquos Sound Partner, there is no need for earbuds or heavy over the ear headphone to be able to enjoy listening to your favourite music, taking a personal phone call or, you can even enjoy watching a movie while hearing what the kids are up to.

An ultra-light neckband that weighs just 88g means you could forget you are even wearing the Aquos Sound Partner and a 14-hour battery ensures the neck speaker will provide enough power to last most of the day. An included Bluetooth transmitter connects the Sound Partner to a wide variety of TVs and mobile devices.

According to Sharp, despite being out of ear, the Aquos Sound Partner produces a rich, personal listening experience as it utilises Sharp’s high-quality audio engineering and patented sound vibration technology to offer powerful and lively bass tones.

Sharp Aquos Sound Partner features:

SAFE – Listen to your favourite music whilst staying aware of your surroundings

ULTRA-LIGHT – lighter than the competition, weighing just 88g

14HR PLAYTIME – With rapid re-charging in less than 2 ½ hrs

HANDS-FREE CALLING – Voice Assistant compatible and with 2 built-in microphones

ACCESSIBILITY – stream live audio from devices to up to 2 Sound Partner devices

The Sharp Aquos Sound Partner is available to purchase from Amazon UK now, priced at £149 and is available in various colour including black, blue, rose gold and white.

KitGuru says: Have any of you guys tried out one of these neck speakers before? We would be interested to hear what you think of them. Let us know in the comments section below.

