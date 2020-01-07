CES 2020: Acer launch new Predator monitors

Acer has had a busy couple of days at CES 2020 so far, earlier today we covered a range of new laptops including Intel Project Athena devices and an industry-leading 300 Hz 1ms response panel in the Predator Triton 500. Acer has added more monitors to its Predator series too in the form of 32-inch and 37.5-inch models, as well as a gigantic 55-inch OLED monster.

Following the launch of the Predator Triton 500, a 300 Hz panel equipped laptop, new monitors have been added to its Predator gaming display series. Acer has announced a new Predator X32 Gaming Monitor featuring Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate compatibility to deliver ultra-smooth gameplay, along with a broad contrast ratio and wide colour palette.

The Acer Predator X32 is equipped with a 1152 zone local dimming IPS mini LED panel and a maximum resolution of 3840×2160 (4K UHD) that delivers up to 1440 nits max brightness with VESA DisplayHDR 1440 certification to produce amazing vibrant images. A 144 Hz refresh rate means the Predator X32 will provide gamers with smooth gameplay in fast-paced titles. 10-bit colour with accuracy of Delta E <1 and 99% AdobeRGB and 89.5% Rec2020 colour coverage makes it perfect for gamers and content creators alike.

Acer has also introduced the Predator X38 37.5-inch UWQHD+ display with a 3840×1600 resolution and an immersive 2300R curvature to increase the peripheral view. The Acer Predator X38 is equipped with an Nvidia G-Sync processor to smooth out fast-paced gaming sessions, it features a 175 Hz refresh (overclocked) rate, 1ms response time with VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. Just like the Predator X32, the X38 is configured to Delta E <1 colour accuracy and covers 98% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. An ergonomic stand design allows users to adjust the monitor’s tilt, swivel and height for maximum comfort. The Predator X38 includes USB 3.0, HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity.

In addition, Acer has announced its ultimate viewing experience with the giant 55-inch 4K OLED Display. The Predator CG552K Gaming Monitor supports resolutions up to a maximum 3840 x 2160 to deliver spectacular image quality. The Predator CG552K is no slouch either, Acer has implemented a 0.5ms (G to G) overdrive response time, 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility for a silky smooth gameplay experience. The OLED panel supports 400 nits peak brightness, Delta E <1 colour accuracy and covers 98.5% DCI-P3 colour gamut for lifelike image replication.

The Predator CG552K monitor also includes a light sensor that detects the room’s lighting level and automatically adjusts brightness for maximum visual comfort. A built-in proximity sensor can detect if the user is in range and will wake up the monitor when they are close and automatically putting it to sleep when they leave. Connectivity for a wide range of device is catered for with three HDMI 2.0 ports, two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, a USB Type-C port is included, along with two USB 2.0 and 3.0 ports also.

In terms of availability, the Acer Predator X32 will be available in Europe during Q2 2020 priced at €3,299, the Predator X38 will be available in April 2020 for €2,199 and the 55-inch OLED Predator CG552K will be made available in Q3 2020 costing €2,699.

KitGuru says: Impressive specs in these new monitor announcements from Acer. The 55-inch OLED looks very interesting as it could be a big hit for living room and console gamers looking for an alternative large display to LG TV’s that supports adaptive refresh rates and Nvidia G-Sync.

