Corsair Force MP600 1TB SSD Review

Rating: 9.0.

1. Introduction 2. Corsair Force MP600 1TB 3. Testing Methodology 4. CrystalDiskMark 5. ATTO Disk Benchmark 6. AS SSD 7. IOMETER 8. 128KB Sequential Read / Write. 9. 4K Sustained Random Read / Write. 10. 4K Sustained Random Read / Write. 11. 4K Random 70/30 mix Read/Write. 12. Throughput 13. PCMark 8 - Storage Consistency 14. PCMark 8 - Individual Test Suites 15. PCMark 8 Storage Test - Individual Test Suites 16. Performance Stability 17. Real Life File Testing 18. Closing Thoughts 19. View All Pages

The Force MP600 is Corsair’s foot in the door for PCIe Gen.4 SSD market segment, using a combination of a Phison controller and 96-layer 3D TLC NAND, all sitting under a well designed aluminium heatsink.





The Corsair Force MP600 family consists of (at the time of writing) three capacities; 500GB, 1TB (the drive we’re looking at here) and the flagship 2TB drive. The drives use a combination of a Phison PS5016-E16 controller and Toshiba 96-layer BiCS4 3D TLC NAND. There is also 1GB of DDR4-2400 cache.

Phison’s PS5016-E16 is the world’s first PCIe Gen4 x4 controller. An 8-channel controller, the PS5016-E is built on a 28nm process using a dual-core 32-bit ARM Cortex R5 processor (with a CoXprocessor) and can support up to 8TB of NAND at a speed of 800MT/s per channel. To help protect data it uses Phison’s 4th Generation LDPC ECC engine and provides End-to-End data path protection.



Officially the 1TB MP600 is rated up to 4,950MB/s and 4,250MB/s for Sequential read/writes respectively with a 4K random read figure of up to 680,000 IOPS (QD32) and writes up to 600,000 IOPS (QD32).

Power-wise the drive is rated at an average active 6.4W which drops to 1.1W when the drive is idle.

Corsair quote an endurance figure for the 1TB drive of 1,800 TBW and back the drive with a 5-year warranty.

Physical Specifications:

Usable Capacities: 1TB.

NAND Components: Toshiba BiCS4 3D TLC NAND.

NAND Controller: Phison PSE5016-E16.

Cache: 1GB SKhynix DDR4.

Interface: PCIe Gen 4.0 x4. / NVMe 1.3.

Form Factor: M.2, 2280.

Dimensions: 80 x 23 x 15mm.

Drive Weight: 0.034g.

Firmware Version: EFGM11.1.

Become a Patron!