Gigabyte RX 5600 XT Gaming OC 6G Review

AMD’s latest GPU, the RX 5600 XT, launched last week amid some controversy about the GPU’s specs and BIOS updates. Today we are looking at another partner card, this time from Gigabyte. Their RX 5600 XT Gaming OC 6G is another card which has received a significant BIOS update, boosting both memory and GPU clock speeds, to enable significantly better performance when compared to stock specifications. Priced at £289.99 for this model, is it a card you should buy?

We’ve already been over the whole ‘BIOS situation’ in our launch-day review of the RX 5600 XT, and while many of the points raised are still valid, we won’t re-tread old ground in this review. Instead, we will be focusing on the Gigabyte RX 5600 XT Gaming OC card itself, looking at its performance relative to the Sapphire Pulse 5600 XT, as well as the RTX 2060 and RX 5700. We also take the card apart and test its cooling abilities.



RX 5600 XT RX 5700 RX 5700 XT RX Vega 56 RX Vega 64 Architecture Navi Navi Navi Vega 10 Vega 10 Manufacturing Process 7nm 7nm 7nm 14nm 14nm Transistor Count 10.3 billion 10.3 billion 10.3 billion 12.5 billion 12.5 billion Die Size 251mm² 251mm² 251mm² 486mm² 495mm² Compute Units 36 36 40 56 64 Stream Processors 2304 2304 2560 3584 4096 Base GPU Clock n/a Up to 1465MHz Up to 1605MHz 1156 MHz 1274 MHz Game GPU Clock 1375MHz Up to 1625MHz Up to 1755MHz n/a n/a Boost GPU Clock Up to 1560MHz Up to 1725MHz Up to 1905MHz 1471 MHz 1546 MHz Peak Engine Clock n/a n/a n/a 1590 MHz 1630 MHz Peak SP Performance Up to 7.19 TFLOPS Up to 7.95 TFLOPS Up to 9.75 TFLOPS Up to 10.5 TFLOPS Up to 12.7 TFLOPS Peak Half Precision Performance Up to 14.4 TFLOPS Up to 15.9 TFLOPS Up to 19.5 TFLOPS Up to 21.0 TFLOPS Up to 25.3 TFLOPS Peak Texture Fill-Rate Up to 224.6 GT/s Up to 248.4 GT/s Up to 304.8 GT/s Up to 330.0 GT/s Up to 395.8 GT/s ROPs 64 64 64 64 64 Peak Pixel Fill-Rate Up to 99.8 GP/s Up to 110.4 GP/s Up to 121.9 GP/s Up to 94.0 GP/s Up to 98.9 GP/s Memory 6GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 8GB HBM 8GB HBM Memory Bandwidth 288 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 410 GB/s 483.8 GB/s Memory Interface 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 2048-bit 2048-bit Board Power 150W 185W 225W 210W 295W

Original BIOS spec, left, compared with updated BIOS spec, right.

As with almost any RX 5600 XT that was available for the January 21st launch date, my Gigabyte Gaming OC shipped with the ‘old’ BIOS, meaning the card ran at reference spec with a 150W power target, 1620MHz boost clock and 12Gbps memory. Gigabyte has released a public BIOS update to its website, updating the power limit to 180W, with boost clocks up to 1750MHz and memory now running at 14Gbps.

Those are the exact same values that were applied to the Sapphire Pulse model after it received its own BIOS update, so I wonder if these are the maximum values AMD’s partners can now spec their cards to. At the very least, every other partner card I have seen online now has the same specifications (once the BIOS update has been applied, that is) so we can expect gaming performance to be very similar.

